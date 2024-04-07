Hours after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) team—investigating the 2022 blast case— was attacked at Bhupatinagar in East Medinipur of West Bengal, the district police filed an FIR against them under charges of molestation

Hours after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) team--investigating the 2022 blast case— was attacked at Bhupatinagar in East Medinipurof West Bengal, the district police filed an FIR against them under charges of molestation, news agency ANI reported.

The report said the East Midnapore Police registered an FIR against the NIA team and CRPF officials on the complaint of a woman, who alleged that she and her husband were assaulted by said officers and also alleged that the officers personally outraged her female modesty. Case registered at Bhupatinagar PS under IPC sections 325, 34, 354, 354(b), 427, 448, 509.

The East Midnapore police said they received a complaint that NIA officials molested women by breaking the doors of their houses late at night. The NIA has also filed a written complaint about the attack at the Bhupatinagar police station on Saturday. No one has been arrested in connection with the case yet.

The federal probe agency was attacked on Saturday after they picked up two TMC workers in connection with the blast on December 3, 2022, leaving three people dead. According to the anti-terror agency, one NIA team member suffered minor injuries and the agency's official vehicle was also damaged as some miscreants in the crowd assaulted them.

Meanwhile, a war of words has erupted between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Trinamool Congress ( TMC) after the incident at Bhupatinagar. Opposition leaders have pointed out similarities with the January 5 Sandeshkhali incident in North 24 Parganas when the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials were attacked by the supporters of now-arrested TMC leader Shahzahan Sheikh.

Claiming to be a "state-sponsored attack" on the NIA officials in West Bengal, the saffron party accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of inciting the violence to create hurdles in the 2022 blast case probe to protect those involved in the incident.

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, "The attack on the NIA officials is Sandeshkhalli 2.0 orchestrated by the state to put hurdles to the investigation into the bomb blast case".

"It was not just a coincidence but a well thought out experiment. It was a state-sponsored attack on the NIA officials. The attack was organised by the ruling TMC," he charged, urging the Election Commission to take cognizance of the incident.

"Two days ago, Mamata Banerjee, while addressing a rally in Cooch Behar, first gave inciting statements to provoke violence against the NIA officials. As soon as the NIA team was attacked today, Mamata swifty came in to justify the violence and gave the attackers a complete clean chit," he said.

"Under Mamata Banerjee's rule in West Bengal, TMC means (stands for) Terror, Mafia, Corruption. Law and order is sliding down to a new low every day under the TMC rule. An atmosphere of fear has been created in the state. It's painful," he added.

"The State government is provoking. The NIA attacked, but the police didn't arrest anyone involved in that incident. Rather they have booked NIA officials. It is so unfortunate. What do you expect when the CM herself is sending a message that the central agency cannot act against them?" asked CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty.

Chakraborty was referring to Banerjee's comments at an election rally in Balurghat. "It was the NIA that attacked and not the women… At midnight, NIA officials are barging into the homes of people. What do you expect? Won't women fight for their dignity? In 2022, there was a chocolate bomb blast at Bhupatinagar and now the NIA has been sent… to create terror. The BJP wants to arrest all our booth presidents," said Banerjee.

The TMC accused the BJP of launching a witch hunt against its leaders and workers. “The incident took place in December 2022. Just because it is Bengal and a TMC-ruled government, after elections were announced all agencies were alerted. There is a witch hunt against TMC leaders. They (central agencies) are harassing people at midnight. The women have the right to file a complaint. Every person in Bengal understands the BJP’s strategy," party leader Joy Prakash Majumdar said

Attacking Centre on Sunday, the West Bengal Chief minister countered the BJP. "Where was the BJP when women were being paraded naked in Manipur?"

Asserting that West Bengal is the safest state for women, Mamata Banerjee said, "Yesterday, you (BJP) came here and lectured about atrocities against women. I challenge you, Bengal is the only place where women are safe, and it is the safest state. Where was the BJP when women were paraded naked in Manipur? Where were you when Haryana was burning?"

