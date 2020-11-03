West Bengal educational institutes to remain closed till 30 Nov

The educational institutes in West Bengal will continue to remain closed till 30 November with all campus activities suspended, while cinema halls outside containment zones can keep screening films with 50% occupancy, the state government said on Monday.

In a notification issued, the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government said cultural functions, religious gatherings and other congregations may be allowed outside containment zones in open space, provided safety measures are adhered to.

Also, as part of the Bengal government's decision to extend the period for enforcing certain restrictions till 30 November, "teaching-learning physical assemblies in schools (including Anganwandi centres), colleges and universities will continue to be disallowed", the notification added.

Swimming pools to stay closed for time being

Swimming pools (except for use of training of sports persons) will stay closed for the time being, while "cinemas/theatres/multiplexes will operate with up to 50% of their seating capacity (filled) in areas outside of containment zones," the notification read.

The government also said that public occasions, sports, cultural events and congregations are subject to approvals from appropriate authorities.

Speaking to the reporters on Monday, Education minister Partha Chatterjee said the TMC government was planning to start classes in colleges and universities from 1 December, but a call on whether lessons would be imparted offline was yet to be taken.

Chatterjee also said any decision about resuming classes in schools will be taken by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after Kali Puja, after taking into consideration all safety factors.

