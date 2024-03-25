West Bengal Election 2024: BJP fields Sandeshkhali housewife Rekha Patra from Basirhat seat
The BJP has released the fifth list for Lok Sabha Elections 2024, which includes Rekha Patra, an alleged victim of Sandeshkhali violence, as a candidate against TMC's Nurul Islam in Basirhat.
On March 24, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released the fifth list for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Among the names of 111 candidates, the alleged survivor of violence in West Bengal’s Sandeshkhali found her spot.
