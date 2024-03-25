On March 24, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released the fifth list for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Among the names of 111 candidates, the alleged survivor of violence in West Bengal’s Sandeshkhali found her spot.

Housewife Rekha Patra is among the 19 names in the BJP’s candidate list for Bengal. She is known for becoming the face of women’s protests in Sandeshkhali. Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLAs Sheikh Shahjahan, Shibu Hazra and Uttam Sardar, accused of sexual violence and other charges, have been arrested and expelled from the party.

"I want to thank PM Modi for the candidature. I will raise my voice for the Sandeshkhali victims," ANI quoted Rekha Patra as saying on her candidature from Basirhat.

Patra will be contesting against TMC’s candidate Nurul Islam, whom Mamata Banerjee’s party has fielded while dropping the sitting MP Nusrat Jahan.

Amit Malviya, the BJP’s national convener of the IT cell, has described Patra’s nomination as a “strong statement" from the saffron party.

"The BJP has fielded Rekha Patra from Basirhat in Bengal. She is one of the victims of Sandeshkhali, who suffered at the hands of Sheikh Shahjahan. Let Mamata Banerjee wipe the tears of women like her, who are suffering in silence, and are subject to her apathy, before she asks for their vote. Strong statement that @BJP4Bengal stands with the women of Sandeshkhali and Bengal," Malviya posted on X (formerly Twitter).

BJP’s surprise in Bengal

The BJP has come up with some moves that have surprised many. Former Calcutta High Court judge Abhijit Ganguly has been fielded from Tamluk, known as a stronghold of Suvendu Adhikari, the current Leader of the Opposition, and his family.

The BJP has removed Dilip Ghosh from Medinipur and assigned him Bardhaman-Durgapur against former cricketer Kirti Azad. It has also shifted former Union minister Debasree Chowdhury from her Raiganj seat to South Kolkata.

"Whenever the party thinks there is a tough task ahead, it assigns the job to me. Now, I will try my best to win the Bardhaman-Durgapur seat," PTI quoted Ghosh as saying.

"I will abide by whatever the party has decided. I always fought against heavyweight leaders. I am a loyal worker of the party," Chowdhury said.

(With agency inputs)

