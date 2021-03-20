The Crime Investigation Department (CID) has taken over the investigation into the alleged attack on Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram, reported news agency PTI.

The development comes after much politicisation of the incident in the run-up to the West Bengal assembly elections.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) had last week said that the injury caused to CM Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram was not a result of an "attack", as per the findings of the state's Observers and Chief Secretary.

The official source of the poll body said that there is no evidence of an attack carried out on Banerjee, reported ANI.

Following this, the TMC had expressed disagreement with the EC's observation

On 10 March, Banerjee had alleged that she was pushed by a few unidentified people during her election campaigning. Later, she was brought to Kolkata's SSKM Hospital by road from Nandigram.

"I was greeting people from the car bonnet and a huge pressure came....and the car crushed my foot," said the 66-year-old, who has been back on the campaign trail in a wheelchair.

Banerjee sustained "severe bone injuries" on her left foot and ankle as well as bruises and injuries on her shoulder, forearm and neck, according to the report of her initial medical examination.

The Chief Minister was discharged from the hospital on 12 March.

BJP’s West Bengal unit had demanded a CBI probe into the alleged attack, saying that it needs to be seen whether the incident was a “well-scripted drama" to garner votes.

Speaking to reporters, state party president Dilip Ghosh said that the people of the state have seen such “drama" earlier as well.

“It needs to be probed what actually happened. How come a Z-plus protectee gets attacked is a matter that has to be looked into. The state should order a CBI probe to bring out the truth," he said, adding that “such drama would not yield any results this time."

Congress ha accused Banerjee of resorting to 'siyasi pakhand' (hypocrisy) and theatrics to gain public sympathy ahead of the assembly polls.

West Bengal will witness eight-phased Assembly polls beginning 27 March.

The tenure of the 16th Legislative Assembly of West Bengal will end on 30 May this year. A total of 7,34,07,832 voters will choose their representative for the 17th Legislative Assembly of West Bengal. The counting will take place on 2 May.









