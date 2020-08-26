In the wake of coronavirus outbreak , West Bengal government extended the bi-weekly lockdown in the state till the middle of September. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday announced the fresh dates of the partial lockdown for September.

The Mamata Banerjee government relaxed the restriction on domestic flights from high prevalence places to Kolkata from September. "We have received several requests to resume flight operations from six COVID-19 hotspot states. So from September 1, flight services from these six states can resume thrice a week," Banerjee said.

West Bengal government earlier banned the domestic flights from Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Chennai and Ahmedabad to Kolkata till the end of August. The decision was taken to prevent the coronavirus spread in the eastern state.

Metro Railway can resume services by observing social distancing and other precautionary norms from September, Banerjee added.

Here are the West Bengal lockdown schedule for August, September:

August 27, Thursday

August 31, Monday

September 7, Monday

September 11, Friday

September 12, Saturday

West Bengal COVID-19 lockdown guidelines

To maintain social distancing norms among the residents, the state government imposed a biweekly lockdown in West Bengal from the end of July. Only the essential services are allowed to function on lockdown, the state government mentioned. All the other shops will be closed for two days a week across the state. All the government and private offices, commercial establishments will also be shut. The educational institutions including schools, colleges and universities will remain closed till September 20, Banerjee announced.

All the public and private transport will remain shut. However, Petrol pumps are allowed to function on the days of complete lockdown.

The domestic flight services from the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata will also remain shut on those days when lockdown is being implemented in West Bengal. The passengers were earlier requested to contact concerned airlines to change their flight schedule.

West Bengal confirmed more than 1.44 lakh coronavirus cases since outbreak. The active number of COVID-19 patients rose to 27,349. The total number of recovered coronavirus patients stood at 1.14 lakh. The deadly novel virus claimed 2,909 lives in the state.

