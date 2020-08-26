To maintain social distancing norms among the residents, the state government imposed a biweekly lockdown in West Bengal from the end of July. Only the essential services are allowed to function on lockdown, the state government mentioned. All the other shops will be closed for two days a week across the state. All the government and private offices, commercial establishments will also be shut. The educational institutions including schools, colleges and universities will remain closed till September 20, Banerjee announced.