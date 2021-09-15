The West Bengal government has extended the Covid-19 related restrictions till September 30 with the existing relaxations. The restrictions, first imposed on May 16 and extended at regular intervals, were set to expire on Wednesday.

“All outdoor activities, including the movement of people & vehicles, shall be strictly prohibited between 11 pm-5 am except for health services, law & order, essential commodities & other emergency services," the order said.

"Wearing of masks, maintenance of physical distancing and health and hygiene protocols must be followed at all times," the notification said.

The state government has allowed offices, both government and private, to function with half the manpower, as per the order.

"Any violation of the restriction measures will be liable to be proceeded against as per the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and relevant sections of the IPC," it added.

