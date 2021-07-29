Keeping in mind the warning of experts about a possible third wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the West Bengal government on Thursday extended the existing restrictions in the state till 15 August.

However, the Bengal govt has also announced certain relaxations to ease the burden for the common man.

The administration has allowed government programmes at indoor facilities with 50 per cent seating capacity, according to an order. Buses, taxis, autorickshaws have been permitted to operate with 50 per cent capacity.

Offices, both government and private, are also allowed to function with half the manpower, it said The restrictions, imposed on May 16, were last extended till 30 July.

Not more than 50 people will be allowed at weddings and 20 people at funerals. All markets and bazaars will be functional from 7 AM and to 11 AM, while sweet shops will be allowed to function from 10 AM to 5 PM.

All the district administrations were asked to ensure strict compliance of directives related to wearing of masks and social distancing. "Any violation of the restriction measures will be liable to be proceeded against as per the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and relevant sections of the IPC," the order stated.

