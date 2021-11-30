KOLKATA : The West Bengal Government, on Tuesday, announced that the Covid restrictions and relaxations would stay in place till 15 December, news agency ANI reported.

The official statement from Nabanna read that all outdoor activities, including movement of people and vehicles shall continue to be prohibited between 11 PM to 5 AM except for health services, law & order, essential commodities.

Wearing of masks, maintaining physical distance and health and hygiene protocol should be followed at all times, read the statement.

The state government had already allowed the intra-state local trains to operate with 50% capacity. Cinema halls, stadiums, shopping malls, restaurants and gyms has been functioning at 70% capacity.

The state on Monday reported 511 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 16,15,378, as per official data.

Eleven more people died in the state, pushing the toll to 19,473, as per data released by the Health Department.

The positivity rate was at 2.11 per cent as the new cases were detected after testing 24,269 samples.

North 24 Parganas reported four of the latest deaths, while three people died in Kolkata.

Kolkata reported 163 new cases.

The state's active cases declined by 71 to be at 7,733. In the last 24 hours, 571 people recovered in the state, taking the total recoveries to 15,88,172.

