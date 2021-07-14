The West Bengal government on Wednesday extended the Covid-19 restrictions in the state till 30 July with further relaxations. Bengal had on 28 June extended the current coronavirus curtailments till 15 July to curb the spread of the devastating second wave of the killer virus.

As part of the new relaxations, banks across the state will now remain open from 10 am to 3 pm. The metro rail services will be allowed to operate five days a week at 50% capacity.

Intrastate buses will now be allowed to run at 50% capacity with fully vaccinated staff. All shops and markets will continue to remain open as per usual operational hours.

Take a look at what's allowed and what's not:

All schools, colleges/universities polytechnics/ Anganwadi centres and other educational/ academic institutions shall continue to remain closed.

Banks and Financial institutions shall remain open for restricted hours between 10 am to 3 pm and for operations of ATMs.

Movement of public transport, including intra- state (inter-district) government and private buses, inland waterways transport, trams, local taxis, cabs and auto-rickshaws will be allowed with passengers not more than 50% of seating capacity at a time, subject to vaccination of drivers and other staff. Also, regular sanitisation of vehicles and wearing of masks are mandatory.

Intra-state local train movement shall remain closed except for staff special trains for movement of emergency and essential services personnel.

The metro rail in the state will operate five days a week with 50% seating capacity. However, it will remain suspended on Saturday and Sunday. Regular sanitisation of metro, wearing of masks and appropriate Covid compliant discipline by passengers shall be ensured by the metro authorities and the local administration.

All political /social /cultural/ academic / entertainment-related gatherings, groupings and congregations shall continue to be prohibited.

Not more than 50 people are allowed at weddings and 20 can attend funerals.

All shops and markets will remain open as per usual operational hours.

E-commerce/home delivery of all commodities shall be allowed.

All cinema halls, spa and swimming pools shall continue to remain closed. However, swimming pools exclusively for routine practice of state, national and international level swimmers may remain open from 6 am to 10 am.

Government offices relating to emergency and essential services like health care, veterinary services, law and order, courts, social welfare homes, correctional services, power, drinking water supply, telecom, internet, print and electronic media, fire services, food and civil supplies including public distribution system, disaster management and civil defense, sanitation, sewerage and funeral services shall remain open as usual.

All Government offices other than as mentioned in pant (9) will remain open as per normal working hours with 25% of strength. Head of the Departments shall prepare a duty roster.

Parks may remain open for morning walks, physical exercise etc from 6 am to 9 am and only vaccinated people shall be allowed.

Retail shops in shopping malls and market complexes may remain open as per usual operational hours with 50% workforce and restricted entry of people/ customers up to 50% at a time.

Restaurants and bars including in hotels, shopping malls and clubs may remain open with 50% of seating capacity at a time, as per usual operational bouts but not beyond 8 PM

Gyms shall be allowed to remain open from 6 am to 10 am and 4 pm to 8 pm with 50 % of capacity at a time in each session, provided the employees, staff and customers have been vaccinated for Covid-19 and subject to regular sanitization.

Salons and beauty parlours may remain open as per usual operational hours with 50% of seating capacity at a time, provided the employees, staff and customers have been vaccinated for Covid-I9 and subject to regular sanitization.

Meanwhile, West Bengal reported 863 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, raising the tally to 15,13,877, while the death toll mounted to 17,944 with 17 more fatalities.

The state now has 14,191 active cases and 14,81,742 people have recovered from the infection, the health department said in a bulletin.

The positivity rate has declined to 1.84%, and the discharge rate improved to 97.88%.

