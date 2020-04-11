West Bengal extends lockdown till 30 April amid Covid-19 outbreak

Kolkata: The West Bengal government here on Saturday extended the lockdown till April 30 to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Making the announcement to the media at the state secretariat Nabanna, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the decision was taken after a video conference between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Chief Ministers.

"The Prime Minister said the lockdown will be extended till April 30. We all agreed. Thus, I have decided to extend the lockdown till April 30," she said.

The country has been under a lockdown since March 23. It was scheduled to end on April 14.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.