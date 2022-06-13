The weather department has further stated that thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds are very likely to occur in Gangetic West Bengal from 15-17 June.
The Bengal government's official statement mentioned that the schools will have to reopen across the state on 26 June, unless otherwise stated. They attributed the decision to the safety of the students.
Meanwhile, fresh violence erupted in pockets of West Bengal on Sunday as protesters continued to stage demonstrations and also attacked and damaged a local train, over recent comments by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders against Prophet Mohammed.
More than 100 people from across the state have been arrested so far in connection with the violence which broke out on Friday, police said.
In Nadia district, a group of protesters who took out a procession at Bethuadahari, pelted stones and damaged a train at a local railway station.
