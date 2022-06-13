Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
West Bengal extends summer vacation in schools till 26 June barring these 2 districts. Details here

West Bengal extends summer vacation in schools till 26 June barring these 2 districts. Details here

2 min read . 02:29 PM ISTLivemint

  • The West Bengal government announced that the summer vacation in schools have been extended till 26 June in view of the extreme heatwave conditions

The West Bengal government on Monday, 13 June, announced that the summer vacation in schools have been extended till 26 June in view of the extreme heatwave conditions.

However, the official statement mentioned that schools in the sub-Himalayan Bengal like Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts will re-open as was previously discussed.

The West Bengal government attributed the decision to the reports of death and severe illness it has received due to the extreme heat.

Temperatures in Gangetic West Bengal remained between 35 degree Celsius to 36 degree Celsius. The real feel came up to 42 degree Celsius on Sunday.

The residents are also victim to severe humidity thereby aggravating the discomfort during the heat wave conditions.

Very heavy rainfall was observed in the past twenty four hours in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal therefore keeping weather conditions comfortable for schools there to reopen on scheduled date.

According to the Indian Metrological Department (IMD), monsoon for this year will be delayed in South Bengal, thereby leaving residents to suffer in sweltering heat.

The weather department has further stated that thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds are very likely to occur in Gangetic West Bengal from 15-17 June.

The Bengal government's official statement mentioned that the schools will have to reopen across the state on 26 June, unless otherwise stated. They attributed the decision to the safety of the students.

Meanwhile, fresh violence erupted in pockets of West Bengal on Sunday as protesters continued to stage demonstrations and also attacked and damaged a local train, over recent comments by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders against Prophet Mohammed.

More than 100 people from across the state have been arrested so far in connection with the violence which broke out on Friday, police said.

In Nadia district, a group of protesters who took out a procession at Bethuadahari, pelted stones and damaged a train at a local railway station.

