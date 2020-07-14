West Bengal extends total lockdown in Covid-19 containment zones till 19 July

West Bengal government on Tuesday extended the ongoing complete lockdown in containment zones till 19 July to contain the spread of the rising coronavirus cases in the state. Earlier, the lockdown was imposed from 9 July 5 pm to 16 July.

The rules of the extended lockdown will remain the same these zones across the state, until further notice.

The Covid-19 containment zones are located in and around Kolkata, besides Jalpaiguri, Malda, Cooch Behar, Raiganj and Siliguri, it said.

Capital city Kolkata has 25 containment zones. Some of these areas are namely Bhowanipore, Alipore, Tollygunge, Panditiya Road, Mukundapur, Gariahat, Lake Road, Ultadanga, Kankurgachi, Beliaghata, Phoolbagan, HUDCO, Bijoygarh, Jadavpur, New Alipore, Kasba, Ajoynagar and Baghbazar.

Here are the following activities which will be prohibited in these areas during the total lockdown period:

i) All offices, government and private

ii) All non-essential activities

iii) All congregations

iv) All transportation

v) All marketing/industrial/trading activities

However, local authorities will try and arrange home delivery of essential commodities for the residents of these areas.

In an earlier order, the state government had said the containment zones and buffer zones around them will be clubbed together and constitute a "broad-based" containment zone where total lockdown was decided to be imposed.

"These broader containment zones may be subjected to strict lockdown and all offices, government and private, all non-essential activities, congregations, transportations and all marketing, industrial and trading activities be closed," an order issued by Bandyopadhyay read.

Meanwhile, West Bengal on Tuesday registered 1,390 fresh Covid-19 cases in different districts, taking the tally to 32,838. There are 11,927 active cases at present, the bulletin said.

Since Monday, 718 people in the state have recovered from the disease.

The death toll in the state increased to 980 with 24 more fatalities reported in the last 24 hours, it said.

