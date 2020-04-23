West Bengal finance minister Amit Mitra hits out at Centre

NEW DELHI: West Bengal finance and industry minister Amit Mitra has hit out at the Union government for its decision to deploy inter-ministerial central teams to map the covid-19 outbreak in the state.

The Trinamool Congress leader is the latest to take umbrage at the deployment of IMCT in the state to look into violation of lockdown norms.

In an interview to The Wire, Mitra questioned the Centre's decision to deploy IMCTs across Kalimpong and Jalpaiguri, and alleged that the Union government was overstepping in the state, despite chief minister Mamata Banerjee's willingness to cooperate.

"This sets a very dangerous precedent for federalism itself. The chief minister has told the Centre that the state would fully cooperate and what was the reason to even select Kalimpong and Jalpaiguri?" Mitra told The Wire.

Mitra also hit out at West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar who has locked horns with the state leadership since long, red-flagging several moves by the state government that were detrimental to the containment of the pandemic.

"The governor said that paramilitary forces should be brought to Bengal and officers who are not suitable should be shown the door. Repeatedly his tweets do not behove the name of the governor," Mitra added.

Mitra also said there was a chasm between the state and the central government, with the Centre failing to respond to the state's call for economic help.

Claiming that he had written eight letters to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman but received no response, Mitra said "only a small part of one of the state’s four or five key requests had been agreed to".

"This is permission to extend the Ways and Means Allowance to 60% of the 31 March limit. The state had asked for it to be doubled....the difference was about ₹1,500 crore but it had been refused," he said.

Mitra alleged that the Centre had failed to respond to "the request made by the chief minister directly to the PM to increase the borrowing limit of the states under the FRBM rules to 5% from the present 3%," along with the "request for a nine-month moratorium on repaying loans and interest." As a result of this, with the pandemic taking a toll on the state's economy, "West Bengal would still have to allocate ₹56,000 crore for debt servicing."

"It is very sad that West Bengal has got no response whatsoever to the eight letters," he added. While Mitra said the state would eventually make a turnaround, he added that what was needed was a “parachute dropping of resources," with ₹4 lakh crore required to be transferred to "the bank accounts of the most poor and vulnerable and rations made universally available to them at zero cost."

Speaking about the MSME sector, Mitra said they need immediate liquidity and called for four-year loans with a moratorium on repayment during the first year. He added, "something similar, though calibrated, needs to be done for the formal sector, particularly aviation, hospitality, tourism and non-essential retail."

Over the past fortnight, the Trinamool Congress has been at loggerheads with the Centre after the home ministry pulled up the state government for not adhering to the strict lockdown measures, and allowing certain relaxations despite several reminders. Governor Dhankhar, too, had accused the state government of not following lockdown rules effectively, and allowing religious congregations. He had also issued a veiled threat that central paramilitary forces could be deployed to enforce the lockdown if necessary.





Share Via