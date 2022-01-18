OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  West Bengal: Fire breaks out at Kolkata cinema hall; 5 fire tenders rushed to spot
Listen to this article

A massive fire broke out at Kolkata's Park show cinema hall on Tuesday afternoon. As many as 5 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot.

Last week, a fire broke out at a plastic godown in Khan compound, Shilphata area of Maharashtra's Thane. According to the Thane Municipal Corporation, six fire brigades reached the spot. No injury or casualty has been reported so far, the civic body stated.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout