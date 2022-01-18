West Bengal: Fire breaks out at Kolkata cinema hall; 5 fire tenders rushed to spot1 min read . 03:55 PM IST
- A massive fire broke out at Kolkata's Park show cinema hall on Tuesday afternoon
A massive fire broke out at Kolkata's Park show cinema hall on Tuesday afternoon. As many as 5 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot.
Last week, a fire broke out at a plastic godown in Khan compound, Shilphata area of Maharashtra's Thane. According to the Thane Municipal Corporation, six fire brigades reached the spot. No injury or casualty has been reported so far, the civic body stated.
