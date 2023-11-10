West Bengal: Fire breaks out in Howrah's warehouse

A fire broke out in a warehouse located next to a petrol pump in the Shibpur Forsa Road area of West Bengal's Howrah district on Friday morning, according to a report published by the news agency ANI.

As many as 10 fire tenders reached the spot to douse the fire.

(Disclaimer: This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.)

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.