West Bengal: Fire breaks out in Howrah's warehouse
West Bengal: Fire breaks out in Howrah's warehouse

 Livemint

Fire breaks out in a warehouse next to a petrol pump in Howrah, West Bengal. 10 fire tenders are on the scene.

Fire broke out in a warehouse located next to a petrol pump in the Shibpur Forsa Road area of Howrah. (ANI)Premium
Fire broke out in a warehouse located next to a petrol pump in the Shibpur Forsa Road area of Howrah. (ANI)

A fire broke out in a warehouse located next to a petrol pump in the Shibpur Forsa Road area of West Bengal's Howrah district on Friday morning, according to a report published by the news agency ANI.

As many as 10 fire tenders reached the spot to douse the fire.

(Disclaimer: This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.)

Updated: 10 Nov 2023, 07:59 AM IST
