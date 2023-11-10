Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  West Bengal: Fire breaks out in Howrah's warehouse

West Bengal: Fire breaks out in Howrah's warehouse

Livemint

Fire breaks out in a warehouse next to a petrol pump in Howrah, West Bengal. 10 fire tenders are on the scene.

Fire broke out in a warehouse located next to a petrol pump in the Shibpur Forsa Road area of Howrah. (ANI)

A fire broke out in a warehouse located next to a petrol pump in the Shibpur Forsa Road area of West Bengal's Howrah district on Friday morning, according to a report published by the news agency ANI.

As many as 10 fire tenders reached the spot to douse the fire.

(Disclaimer: This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.)

Updated: 10 Nov 2023, 07:59 AM IST
