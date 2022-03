A major fire that broke out at a godown in Kolkata on Saturday evening has still not been completely extinguished even after 12 hours.

"Fire continues to rage at a godown in Mehar Ali Lane in the Tangra area of Kolkata," Police officials informed.

A total of 15 fire engines were present at the spot to douse the flames when the fire broke out in the tannery at around 6:30 pm on Saturday.

So far no injuries have been reported as the police successfully evacuated the inhabitants from the fire zone. However, two fire personnel received injuries while dousing the fire and were sent to a neighbouring hospital.

"The fire has not been completely extinguished even after 10 hours as there are some highly inflammable materials in the godown and we are not able to enter inside. Two fire brigade personnel were injured during the dousing operation," Debtanu Ghosh, Divisional Fire Officer told ANI news agency.

#WATCH West Bengal | Fire continues to rage at a godown in Mehar Ali Lane in the Tangra area of Kolkata. Firefighters are busy extinguishing the fire for over 9 hours now. pic.twitter.com/kB1SwquM57 — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2022

