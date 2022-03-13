West Bengal: Fire continues to rage at godown for more than 12 hours in Kolkata

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
A total of 15 fire engines were present at the spot to douse the flames when the fire broke out in the tannery at around 6:30 pm on Saturday.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
A total of 15 fire engines were present at the spot to douse the flames when the fire broke out in the tannery at around 6:30 pm on Saturday.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
So far no injuries have been reported as the police successfully evacuated the inhabitants from the fire zone. However, two fire personnel received injuries while dousing the fire and were sent to a neighbouring hospital.
So far no injuries have been reported as the police successfully evacuated the inhabitants from the fire zone. However, two fire personnel received injuries while dousing the fire and were sent to a neighbouring hospital.
"The fire has not been completely extinguished even after 10 hours as there are some highly inflammable materials in the godown and we are not able to enter inside. Two fire brigade personnel were injured during the dousing operation," Debtanu Ghosh, Divisional Fire Officer told ANI news agency.
"The fire has not been completely extinguished even after 10 hours as there are some highly inflammable materials in the godown and we are not able to enter inside. Two fire brigade personnel were injured during the dousing operation," Debtanu Ghosh, Divisional Fire Officer told ANI news agency.