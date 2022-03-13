Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  West Bengal: Fire continues to rage at godown for more than 12 hours in Kolkata

West Bengal: Fire continues to rage at godown for more than 12 hours in Kolkata

West Bengal: Fire breaks out in a factory in Kolkata on Saturday
1 min read . 07:32 AM IST Livemint

  • A total of 15 fire engines were present at the spot to douse the flames when the fire broke out in the tannery at around 6:30 pm on Saturday
  • So far no injuries have been reported as the police successfully evacuated the inhabitants from the fire zone

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

A major fire that broke out at a godown in Kolkata on Saturday evening has still not been completely extinguished even after 12 hours.

A major fire that broke out at a godown in Kolkata on Saturday evening has still not been completely extinguished even after 12 hours.

"Fire continues to rage at a godown in Mehar Ali Lane in the Tangra area of Kolkata," Police officials informed.

"Fire continues to rage at a godown in Mehar Ali Lane in the Tangra area of Kolkata," Police officials informed.

A total of 15 fire engines were present at the spot to douse the flames when the fire broke out in the tannery at around 6:30 pm on Saturday.

A total of 15 fire engines were present at the spot to douse the flames when the fire broke out in the tannery at around 6:30 pm on Saturday.

So far no injuries have been reported as the police successfully evacuated the inhabitants from the fire zone. However, two fire personnel received injuries while dousing the fire and were sent to a neighbouring hospital.

So far no injuries have been reported as the police successfully evacuated the inhabitants from the fire zone. However, two fire personnel received injuries while dousing the fire and were sent to a neighbouring hospital.

"The fire has not been completely extinguished even after 10 hours as there are some highly inflammable materials in the godown and we are not able to enter inside. Two fire brigade personnel were injured during the dousing operation," Debtanu Ghosh, Divisional Fire Officer told ANI news agency.

"The fire has not been completely extinguished even after 10 hours as there are some highly inflammable materials in the godown and we are not able to enter inside. Two fire brigade personnel were injured during the dousing operation," Debtanu Ghosh, Divisional Fire Officer told ANI news agency.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!