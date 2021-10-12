Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >West Bengal: Flight movements affected due to lighting system of Durga Puja pandals

West Bengal: Flight movements affected due to lighting system of Durga Puja pandals

The lighting system at Sreebhumi Durga Puja Pandal in West Bengal's South Dumdum has been particularly concerning 
1 min read . 07:27 PM IST Livemint

  • Pilots from three different flights lodged complaints with Kolkata air traffic control in this regard

Flight movements have been affected due to the lighting system at Sreebhumi Durga Puja pandal in West Bengal's South Dumdum, ANI reported on Tuesday quoting airport sources.

Pilots from three different flights lodged complaints with Kolkata ATC in this regard on Monday. ATC has already informed Kolkata Airport Authority.

The auspicious festival of Durga Puja is an annual five-day celebration originating in the Indian subcontinent which pays homage to the goddess Durga.

West Bengal is particularly famous for coming up with various forms of the deity in pandals.

The state government has further relaxed Covid-related restrictions, allowing all shops, restaurants and bars to remain open as per the normal operational hours between 10 and 20 October, on account of festivals.

