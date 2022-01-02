KOLKATA : The West Bengal government on Sunday announced several Covid curbs in order to limit the rapidly spreading coronavirus infection in the state.

The state announced that flights from national capital Delhi and financial capital Mumbai shall be restricted to twice weekly.

This restriction will come into force from 5 January and these flights will only be allowed to operate on Mondays and Fridays.

The West Bengal government's new airport-related curbs come as part of wider restrictions announced on Sunday.

The state also announced night curfew from 10pm to 5am. Schools, Colleges, gyms, beauty parlors, tourist places shall remain shut.

Restaurants and Cinema halls has been asked to function with 50% capacity.

The state registered an alarming number of cases on New Year's Day.

Bengal reported 4,512 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, which takes its active caseload to 13,300.

Bengal is now the third-highest in the country after Maharashtra and Kerala in total active cases.

