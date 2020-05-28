Home > News > India > West Bengal flights operations resume today: Here are the rules
Updated: 28 May 2020, 06:58 AM IST

People entering West Bengal must submit a self-declaration form stating that they had not tested positive for COVID-19 in the past two months.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal govt's issued new guidelines for passengers arriving in the state through domestic flights, will come into force from today. West Bengal govt will allow flight operations in the state from today onwards, 63 days after the flights ban were announced to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus. Most of the states have already opened their skies on Monday for the domestic flight operations, except West Bengal, Tripura and Andhra Pradesh.

Here are the new guidelines issued by the West Bengal govt:

1) People entering West Bengal must submit a self-declaration form stating that they had not tested positive for COVID-19 in the past two months.

2) All passengers shall undergo health screening at the point of departure and only asymptomatic passengers shall be allowed to board the plane.

3) On arrival, health screening shall be done for all the passengers. Asymptomatic passengers will be permitted to go with the advice that they shall self monitor their health for 14 days. In case they develop any symptoms, they shall inform the local medical officer or state call center 1800 313 444 222/033-23412600,2357 3636/1083/1085 for medical interventions.

4) All symptomatic passengers will be taken to the nearest health facility for testing samples.

5) Passengers with moderate or severe symptoms will be admitted to the dedicated COVID-19 health facility and managed accordingly.

6) Regular sanitisation, disinfection shall be done at the airport, the advisory stated, adding that there should be adequate availability of sanitisers at different points.

7) Adequate publicity for maintenance of social distancing norms and health hygiene protocol should be done at the airport

8) At airport, during boarding and travel, passengers shall use face covers/mask. They will also follow hand hygiene, respiratory etiquette and maintain social distancing norms

