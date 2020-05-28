West Bengal flights operations resume today: Here are the rules

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal govt's issued new guidelines for passengers arriving in the state through domestic flights, will come into force from today. West Bengal govt will allow flight operations in the state from today onwards, 63 days after the flights ban were announced to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus. Most of the states have already opened their skies on Monday for the domestic flight operations, except West Bengal, Tripura and Andhra Pradesh.