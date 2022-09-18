A day after a crude bomb exploded on the roof of the school building in the Titagarh area in West Bengal’s North 24-Parganas district, the West Bengal Police arrested four persons in connection with the blast. The accused who are in the age group of 18-19 were arrested in Kamarhati and Titagarh areas around midnight.

"We are trying to explore all possible aspects by interrogating them. One of the arrested people hails from Kamarhati, while the rest are from Titagarh," a police official said.

The bomb went off during the classes, but no casualty was reported from the incident as the students and teachers were on were first two floors of the three-storey building. The students panicked hearing the sound of the explosion and were evacuated from the premises following which teachers went upstairs to find bomb splinters close to the roof.

"Had any child been around the spot, I shudder to think what could have happened. I have urged the commissioner of police and other top officials of Barrackpore Police Commissionerate to find out the culprits," said Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh told reporters.

The police also informed that the accused earlier planned to hurl the crude bomb in front of the school gate but changed their plans as the area around the gate was crowded. They decided to climb the adjacent building of the school and hurled the crude bomb at the roof of the school building.

Out of the four arrested, three were former students of the school, the police said.

Police mentioned personal enmity between the accused and some students of the school as the primary motive behind the incident. They also informed that the during the search of the residence of one of the accused 10 crude bombs were found.