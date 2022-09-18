West Bengal: Four arrested for bomb blast on school roof1 min read . Updated: 18 Sep 2022, 01:39 PM IST
Four people were arrested in connection with the bomb blast in a school in Titagarh area in West Bengal’s North 24-Parganas district
A day after a crude bomb exploded on the roof of the school building in the Titagarh area in West Bengal’s North 24-Parganas district, the West Bengal Police arrested four persons in connection with the blast. The accused who are in the age group of 18-19 were arrested in Kamarhati and Titagarh areas around midnight.