Cinema halls, stadiums, shopping malls, restaurants, and gyms have been allowed to function with 70% capacity, the West Bengal government said
The West Bengal government on Friday announced further relaxations of Covid-19 restrictions from 31 October. The state government has also relaxed the night curfew hours for Kali Puja, Diwali, and Chhat Puja too.
- Intra-state local trains will resume operations with 50% capacity.
- Schools for classes 9 to 12, colleges and universities will reopen from 16 November following the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).
- Night curfew hours to be relaxed for Kali Puja/Diwali from 2 to 5 November and on Chhat Puja from 10-11 Nov.
- Cinema halls, stadiums, shopping malls, restaurants, and gyms have been allowed to function with 70% capacity.
- All government offices related to non-emergency and non-essential services shall now function with 50% of total strength. Government offices related to emergency and essential services shall continue to function with 100% strength.
- Coaching centres for competitive examinations may remain open with 70% of capacity at a time.
- Restaurants and bars may operate with 70% of seating capacity at a time as per normal operational hours but not beyond 11 pm.
- Indoor social gatherings including marriage ceremonies, shooting for films and TV programmes and audio recording activities etc will be allowed with 70% of capacity of the hall/ venue.
Meanwhile, West Bengal has reported 990 new cases of coronavirus and nine deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the state's health department on Thursday.
According to the Covid-19 health bulletin, West Bengal has 8,109 active Covid-19 cases. With new cases reported in Bengal, the total case tally climbed to 15,90,032. The positivity rate on Thursday was recorded at 2.18%.
In the last 24 hours, 845 people recovered from the virus with which the total recoveries in the state also mounted to 15,62,818. Consequently, the recovery rate stands at 98.29%.
West Bengal's death toll is 19,105 and the case fatality rate is 1.20%.
