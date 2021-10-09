West Bengal further relaxes Covid restrictions from 10-20 Oct. Details here

The restaurant owners had taken their appeal to the state chief secretary. "We have urged the government to extend the closing time, which is now 10.30 pm, by an hour as many pandal hoppers will not be hitting the road in way they did in the pre-Covid years with the Calcutta High Court and administration declaring the pandals as no entry zones," Nitin Kothari, the owner of the famous 'Peter Cat' and 'Mocambo' restaurants in downtown Park Street, told PTI .