West Bengal gets ₹29,000 crore UDAN boost: 4 new airports in 2 years planned; Naidu backs second Kolkata hub

Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Monday announced plans to develop four new airports in West Bengal within the next two years, as the Centre seeks to expand regional air connectivity and strengthen the state's aviation infrastructure.

The airports are planned at Chharra in Purulia, Kalaikunda in Paschim Medinipur, Balurghat in Dakshin Dinajpur and Hasimara in Alipurduar, under an agreement signed between the Civil Aviation Ministry and the West Bengal government for implementation of the UDAN regional connectivity scheme, PTI reported.

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Naidu said the Centre aims to double the number of airports in West Bengal, with the four proposed facilities expected to take the state's airport count from four to eight.

Hasimara and Kalaikunda already have 2,700-metre airstrips that can be used for civil aviation operations. At Balurghat, the Airports Authority of India owns land and the existing airstrip can be expanded to facilitate flight operations, Naidu said.

The minister said ₹29,000 crore will be spent under UDAN in West Bengal over the next 10 years.

“Other states, in the last 12 years, have doubled their number of airports and it is only Bengal that is lagging behind,” Naidu said.

Second Kolkata airport gets Centre's backing The Centre also backed West Bengal's plan for a second airport in Kolkata, amid growing demand for air connectivity and the city's importance as an aviation hub for eastern India.

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“I also want Kolkata to have a second airport. We will extend full support for that and work will soon start,” Naidu said.

The state has identified 2,000 acres at Kalyani for an alternate airport to supplement the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari also urged the Centre to include Malda and Cooch Behar in the next phase of airport development as full-fledged airports.

Naidu said the government would soon hold discussions with airlines and other companies after Adhikari sought more direct international routes.

The minister said existing airports at Kolkata, Durgapur, Bagdogra and Cooch Behar would also be strengthened.

₹ 29,000 crore UDAN investment in 10 years Naidu said the first 10-year phase of the UDAN scheme had been modified and extended, with West Bengal set to receive priority support.

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He also urged the state government to introduce a new civil aviation policy to attract investment into the sector.

“I would also request the West Bengal government to frame a new civil aviation policy to attract investors,” Naidu said.

The minister said that states that take steps to attract investment in aviation and manufacturing would receive the Centre's support.

Naidu linked the expansion of airport infrastructure with the government's broader push to create a domestic aviation manufacturing ecosystem.

“We have to create a manufacturing ecosystem,” he said, referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of building an aircraft in India within the next two years.

Adhikari said the state was ready to provide land for airport development and reiterated the proposal for the Kalyani airport.

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He also blamed the previous TMC government for delays in airport and other infrastructure projects, alleging that land sought by the Centre had not been provided.

With inputs from PTI

About the Author Bhanu Pratap Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows ...Read More ✕ Bhanu Pratap Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows diplomatic developments in New Delhi and has a keen interest in defence and national security.



Bhanu also focuses on in-depth, interview-based reports and regularly speaking with experts and policymakers to bring perspectives and context to major developments around the world.



He is also interested in stories with strong humanitarian angles.



One such report examined the cases of Indian nationals who were allegedly recruited and forced into Russia’s war against Ukraine. While reporting the story, Bhanu spoke to the families of those affected and documented their experiences. The report was later taken into account by the United Nations in its findings on human rights violations linked to the war in Ukraine.



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He has previously worked with Firstpost, NDTV, Newslaundry and Republic.



Bhanu studied at the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi. He initially chose science with plans to pursue engineering, influenced by conventional expectations, but fate had other plans and eventually led him to journalism.



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