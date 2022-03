The West Bengal Government on Wednesday announced that there would be relaxation in night curfew on 17 and 18 March, in view of Holi festival.

“On the occasion of HOLI FESTIVAL, restrictions relating to movement of people and vehicles between 12 midnight to 5am as as already relaxed for the night of 17 March, 2022 vide order No-753/XXV-ISS/2M-22/2020 dated 10/03/2022 shall also be relaxed for the night of 18 March, 2022", read the notice.

Read the circular here

West Bengal Government has ordered to provide relaxation in night curfew on March 17 and 18, in view of Holi festival pic.twitter.com/KLEeeokKHH — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2022

West Bengal has an ongoing night curfew under the Disaster Managment Act 2005 read with the West Bengal Epidemic Disease, Covid-19 Regulations 2020, from 12am-5am.

The state had on Tuesday issued an official notice that announced that the state would retains its ongoing restrictions to curb the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus till 31 March.

The Tuesday's notice had further mentioned that movement of people and vehicles, and public gatherings stand prohibited between 12am to 5am, except on 17 March on the occasion of 'Holika Dahan'.

