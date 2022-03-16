West Bengal government relaxes night curfew on these dates. Details here

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
West Bengal has an ongoing night curfew under the Disaster Management Act 2005 read with the West Bengal Epidemic Disease, Covid-19 Regulations 2020, from 12am-5am
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The West Bengal Government on Wednesday announced that there would be relaxation in night curfew on 17 and 18 March, in view of Holi festival.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The West Bengal Government on Wednesday announced that there would be relaxation in night curfew on 17 and 18 March, in view of Holi festival.
“On the occasion of HOLI FESTIVAL, restrictions relating to movement of people and vehicles between 12 midnight to 5am as as already relaxed for the night of 17 March, 2022 vide order No-753/XXV-ISS/2M-22/2020 dated 10/03/2022 shall also be relaxed for the night of 18 March, 2022", read the notice.
“On the occasion of HOLI FESTIVAL, restrictions relating to movement of people and vehicles between 12 midnight to 5am as as already relaxed for the night of 17 March, 2022 vide order No-753/XXV-ISS/2M-22/2020 dated 10/03/2022 shall also be relaxed for the night of 18 March, 2022", read the notice.