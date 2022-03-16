Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  West Bengal government relaxes night curfew on these dates. Details here

West Bengal government relaxes night curfew on these dates. Details here

People take part in a heritage car rally as part of Holi celebrations, in Kolkata on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
1 min read . 08:28 PM IST Livemint

  • West Bengal has an ongoing night curfew under the Disaster Management Act 2005 read with the West Bengal Epidemic Disease, Covid-19 Regulations 2020, from 12am-5am

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The West Bengal Government on Wednesday announced that there would be relaxation in night curfew on 17 and 18 March, in view of Holi festival.

The West Bengal Government on Wednesday announced that there would be relaxation in night curfew on 17 and 18 March, in view of Holi festival.

“On the occasion of HOLI FESTIVAL, restrictions relating to movement of people and vehicles between 12 midnight to 5am as as already relaxed for the night of 17 March, 2022 vide order No-753/XXV-ISS/2M-22/2020 dated 10/03/2022 shall also be relaxed for the night of 18 March, 2022", read the notice. 

“On the occasion of HOLI FESTIVAL, restrictions relating to movement of people and vehicles between 12 midnight to 5am as as already relaxed for the night of 17 March, 2022 vide order No-753/XXV-ISS/2M-22/2020 dated 10/03/2022 shall also be relaxed for the night of 18 March, 2022", read the notice. 

Read the circular here

Read the circular here

West Bengal has an ongoing night curfew under the Disaster Managment Act 2005 read with the West Bengal Epidemic Disease, Covid-19 Regulations 2020, from 12am-5am.

West Bengal has an ongoing night curfew under the Disaster Managment Act 2005 read with the West Bengal Epidemic Disease, Covid-19 Regulations 2020, from 12am-5am.

The state had on Tuesday issued an official notice that announced that the state would retains its ongoing restrictions to curb the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus till 31 March.

The state had on Tuesday issued an official notice that announced that the state would retains its ongoing restrictions to curb the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus till 31 March.

The Tuesday's notice had further mentioned that movement of people and vehicles, and public gatherings stand prohibited between 12am to 5am, except on 17 March on the occasion of 'Holika Dahan'.

The Tuesday's notice had further mentioned that movement of people and vehicles, and public gatherings stand prohibited between 12am to 5am, except on 17 March on the occasion of 'Holika Dahan'.

 

 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!