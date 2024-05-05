West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose asks staff to disregard Kolkata police summons amid molestation probe
Ananda Bose mentioned immunities under Article 361 which prohibits inquiries against the Governor
Amid serious sexual harassment allegations, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Sunday issued a directive to all staff members of Raj Bhavan to disregard summons or any other communication from the Special Enquiry Team (SET) of Kolkata Police. Ananda Bose mentioned immunities under Article 361 which prohibits inquiries against the Governor.