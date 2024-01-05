Bengal governor condemns ‘ghastly’ attack on ED during raids on TMC leader: ‘Not a banana republic’
West Bengal governor issues summons for home secretary and DGP, vows to explore constitutional options; Congress and BJP also react to the attack.
The West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose had condemned the attack on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials in Sandeshkhali by Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sheikh Sajahan's supporters. Governor Bose hit out at TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government for failing to contain the law-and-order situation.