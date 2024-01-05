The West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose had condemned the attack on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials in Sandeshkhali by Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sheikh Sajahan's supporters. Governor Bose hit out at TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government for failing to contain the law-and-order situation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ED attacked in West Bengal On Thursday night, an ED team was attacked and its vehicles damaged in Sandeshkhali village of North 24 Parganas in West Bengal, when it tried to raid the residence of block-level leaders of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in connection with an alleged ration scam case, an official of the agency said.

The ED was conducting raids at the residence of former Bongaon Municipality Chairman Shankar Adhya in Bangaon and TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan's house in connection with the alleged ration scam case. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sheikh Shahjahan is the Fisheries and Animal Resources Officer of North 24 Parganas Zilla Parishad as well as Block President of Sandeshkhali 1.

Bengal governor reacts to attack on ED West Bengal Governor Bose has issued a summons for the West Bengal home secretary and DGP after the attack on the ED team.

In a stern message to the Trinamool Congress government, Bose said that he would explore his constitutional options and take appropriate action. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The ghastly incident in Sandeshkhali is alarming and deplorable. It's the duty of a civilised government to stop barbarism and vandalism in a democracy. As a governor, I explore all my constitutional options for appropriate action in the appropriate manner," Bose said in a voice message released from the Raj Bhavan.

He also stated that Bengal is not a banana republic and the government should stop barbarism and vandalism in a democracy.

Congress reacts to attack on ED Congress' senior leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also hit out at its INDIA bloc ally- Trinamool Congress after the ED team was attacked, saying that there was no law and order in the state. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"After the attack by goons of the ruling government on ED officials, it is clear that there is no law and order in the state. Today, they were injured, tomorrow they can be murdered. Such a thing would not come as a surprise to me," he said.

BJP demands NIA probe West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar on Friday wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and demanded an NIA probe into the attack on the Enforcement Directorate team in Sandeshkhali in the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

"I am writing to bring to your attention a distressing incident that occurred today, on the 5th of January 2024, in Sandeshkhali, North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. An Enforcement Directorate (ED) team conducting a raid faced a violent attack by a group of 100-200 villagers in the village of TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh," Majumdar wrote in the letter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!