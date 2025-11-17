West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose leads search operation at Raj Bhavan after TMC MP's ‘arms and ammunition’ charge

Bose led a full-scale search operation at the Raj Bhavan on Monday after cutting a trip to North Bengal short. The Raj Bhavan was evacuated before the search operation began.

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Monday led a joint operation by security personnel who carried out a search operation at the Raj Bhavan after Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee said arms and ammunition were stored in its premises.

Bose led a full-scale search operation at the Raj Bhavan on Monday after cutting a trip to North Bengal short.

The search on the ground floor began at 2:15 pm, PTI reported.

Banerjee had on Saturday accused Bose of “sheltering BJP criminals” inside the Raj Bhavan and “arming them with bombs and guns”.

“Governor Bose is leading the team of personnel, comprising Kolkata Police officers and central forces, the bomb squad and dog squad to find out whether there are arms and ammunition stacked inside,” an official told PTI.

“There was also deployment of personnel at the Raj Bhavan Police Outpost. Officials of the Disaster Management & Civil Defence departments are also participating in the search,” the official said.

The Raj Bhavan was evacuated before the search operation, which was livestreamed, began. Members of the civil society and journalists were allowed to accompany Bose during the exercise, the official said.

Governor promises action

Governor CV Ananda Bose on Monday dismissed the allegations made by Kalyan Banerjee, and said it was up to him to establish the truth.

“These allegations, to quote Shakespeare, are stale, flat, and unprofitable - ill-advised, malicious, mischievous, obnoxious. But once an allegation is made against the constitutional head of the state, that is the Governor, it is up to the Governor, I think, to establish the truth before the general public,” Bose told PTI.

He promised strong action against Banerjee, and said that proactive measures will be taken against him.

“Once that is established and we come clean before the public, strong action will be taken against the mischievous statements made by the Member of Parliament. Proactive and effective action will be taken,” Bose said.

The West Bengal Governor slammed the TMC, saying that they have been making vindictive statements against the constitutional authority.

“It has become a trend here that some political leaders make vindictive comments about the Governor. The Governor is not an individual; the Governor is a constitutional authority. The Constitution cannot be disrespected,” Bose said.

The Governor on Sunday said he sought legal opinion over Banerjee's allegations, prompting the lawmaker to say he is ready for a battle in court and that he cannot be intimidated.

