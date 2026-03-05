Subscribe

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose resigns in Delhi after 3.5 years in office

Garvit Bhirani
Updated5 Mar 2026, 07:53 PM IST
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose attends the Republic Day function at Lok Bhavan, in Kolkata, Monday, Jan. 26, 2026. (PTI Photo)
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Thursday resigned in Delhi after serving 3.5 years in office, according to a Lok Bhavan official.

“I have spent enough time at Governor's office,” Bose told PTI.

(This is a developing story. More to come)

