West Bengal Governor seeks ’white paper’ on finances from CM Mamata Banerjee govt, says ’disturbing, shocking to see...’

  • West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has sought white paper on the finances of the state.

Written By Pratik Prashant Mukane
Updated10:41 PM IST
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose felicitates Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in New Delhi on Saturday.
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Saturday claimed that the state is facing financial breakdown, and called an emergency meeting to discuss the issue.

The Governor has also sought a white paper on the finances of the state from the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government.

“It is very disturbing, shocking, shattering to see that West Bengal is facing a financial breakdown. Its public finance is in the doldrums,” said CV Ananda Bose.

The Governor said that as a responsible governor, he, upon the authority vested in the governor under Article 167 of the Constitution of India, has asked for an emergency cabinet meeting to discuss this issue.

The remark comes after his meeting with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

In a statement posted on X, West Bengal Raj Bhavan said, Bose held discussions with Sitharaman on various issues of national importance and stressed the need to implement income-generating economic development programmes for those in the fisheries sector.

Stating that the Governor is also expected to play the role of a watchdog on the finances and other aspects of State administration as mandated in Article 167 of the Constitution of India, the statement reads, “He (Bose) proposes to send a critical analysis of the financial management of the state to the Chief Minister with a direction to place it before Council of Ministers. Bose also demanded a white paper on the finances of the State, from the Government of West Bengal.”

On Friday, the office of West Bengal Governor criticised Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her alleged remarks suggesting women don't feel safe to go to Ram Bhavan. According to PTI report, Bose has filed a defamation case against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the Calcutta High Court.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that the tussle between Mamata Banerjee and CV Ananda Bose, amid row over the oath-taking of two newly elected TMC MLAs, was tarnishing the image of the state.

