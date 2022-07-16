BJP's national president JP Nadda referred to Jagdeep Dhankhar as kisan putra and said that he made his way to become people's governor
BJP-led NDA has announced Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar as their Vice Presidential candidate. The election for the same is scheduled on 6 August. While making the announcement, BJP's national president JP Nadda referred to him as "kisan putra (farmer's son)" and said that he made his way to become “people's governor".
In 2019, Dhankhar became the governor of West Bengal and throughout, he was in a conflict with the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in Bengal.
Dhankhar often pointed out that President's rule is to be imposed in the state over the law and order situation. Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress (TMC) Supremo Mamata Banerjee has called for Dhankhar's removal as the governor, claiming he functions as per the whim of the BJP-led central government.
Here are five things to know about Jagdeep Dhankhar:
1. Dhankhar was a reputed senior advocate of the Supreme Court until he took oath as the governor of Bengal in July 2019.
2. He was formerly a member of the Janata Dal (JD) from Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu constituency between 1989 and 1991. He joined the BJP in 2003.
3. He was also a Union minister in 1990.
4. He is the former president of the Rajasthan High Court Bar Association, Jaipur, where he was elected as the youngest person in that position in 1987.
5. He is a former chairman of a Parliamentary Committee in 1990.