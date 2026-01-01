West Bengal Governor receives 'Will Blast Him' death threat email; security tightened at Lok Bhavan

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose received a death threat email late on Thursday, wherein the perpetrator said that they 'Will Blast Him', as per a report by ANI.

The Governor's security has been increased post receipt of the mail, and the matter has been briefed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

State police, along with CRPF jawans are now jointly protecting the Governor. An officer of Special Duty to Governor said that a midnight conclave of the security forces who are in charge of his security was held.