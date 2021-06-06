West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday said that post poll violence still continued in the state and that it will put the humanity to shame. He also shared a video and some pictures of damaged houses. He said the state police did not take any action against those engaged in vandalism.

In a series of tweets, Dhankhar, who has been taking on chief minister Mamata Banerjee over post poll violence that began since May 2, said: "Post poll violence continues in unabated fury that will put humanity to shame. State apparatus @WBPolice just not moved at this plight emboldening those engaged in vandalism. All this to ‘punish and discipline’ opponents for ‘daring’ to vote in democracy."

In another tweet, the Governor said: "Shared details to DGP @WBPolice. Done it on numerous occasions also. No response from any quarter. A day of reckoning for such heinous acts of omission is inevitable. Hope good sense prevails and law and order is restored lest democracy be imperilled for ever. Such wanton destruction and no respite to suffering people. Time for authorities @MamataOfficial to awake to their duty as per law."

The Governor also shared three pictures in which damaged structures can be seen. "Such wanton destruction and no respite to suffering people. Time for authorities @MamataOfficial to awake to their duty as per law," he wrote on Twitter.

In the second week of May, the Governor visited a number of places to meet victims of violence. After meeting people in Nandigram, the Governor said that the state was witnessing an unprecedented post-poll violence that was retributive. He said that he never heard of such violence after elections. He further said that people were forced to leave their houses, they were being subjected to all kinds of indignities, killings, rapes, looting and extortion.

"It is time when we can't sleep over, such a great challenge to our state. We are sitting on a volcano where people are forced to leave their houses, they are being subjected to all kinds of indignities, killings, rapes, loots and extortion tax," Dhankhar told news agency ANI.

