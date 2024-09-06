West Bengal Governor sends ’Aparajita’ anti-rape bill to President Murmu for consideration

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose sent the anti-rape bill to President Droupadi Murmu for review — a day after criticising the state government for not including a technical report.

Livemint
Published6 Sep 2024, 08:40 PM IST
West Bengal Governor sends 'Aparajita' anti-rape bill to President Murmu for consideration
West Bengal Governor sends ’Aparajita’ anti-rape bill to President Murmu for consideration (Photo: Samir Jana/ Hindustan Times)

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose referred the newly passed anti-rape bull to President Droupadi Murmu for consideration on Friday. The development came a day after the top official criticised the Mamata Banerjee-led administration for "failing to send" the necessary technical report along with the Bill.

“Governor has pointed out the omissions and commissions in the hurriedly passed Bill…He pointed out the glaring defects and lapses in the Bill and advised govt to do their homework instead of going in for knee jerk responses,” read an excerpt from the update shared by the Raj Bhavan on X.

The Bill now joins similar documents created by Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Arunachal Pradesh that are currently pending with President Murmu.

 

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:6 Sep 2024, 08:40 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaWest Bengal Governor sends ’Aparajita’ anti-rape bill to President Murmu for consideration

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    151.25
    03:59 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -0.5 (-0.33%)

    State Bank Of India

    782.60
    03:55 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -36 (-4.4%)

    Bharat Electronics

    283.65
    03:58 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -6.95 (-2.39%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    176.65
    03:56 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -4.55 (-2.51%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Gujarat Fluorochemicals

    3,809.40
    03:41 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    282.65 (8.01%)

    Glenmark Life Sciences

    1,149.55
    03:55 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    56.05 (5.13%)

    SBI Cards & Payment Services

    800.40
    03:55 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    32.9 (4.29%)

    Sumitomo Chemical India

    537.50
    03:48 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    20.55 (3.98%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,744.00239.00
      Chennai
      73,888.00597.00
      Delhi
      73,528.00165.00
      Kolkata
      73,025.00375.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue