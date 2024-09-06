West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose referred the newly passed anti-rape bull to President Droupadi Murmu for consideration on Friday. The development came a day after the top official criticised the Mamata Banerjee-led administration for "failing to send" the necessary technical report along with the Bill.

“Governor has pointed out the omissions and commissions in the hurriedly passed Bill…He pointed out the glaring defects and lapses in the Bill and advised govt to do their homework instead of going in for knee jerk responses," read an excerpt from the update shared by the Raj Bhavan on X.