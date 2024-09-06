Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  West Bengal Governor sends 'Aparajita' anti-rape bill to President Murmu for consideration

West Bengal Governor sends 'Aparajita' anti-rape bill to President Murmu for consideration

Livemint

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose sent the anti-rape bill to President Droupadi Murmu for review — a day after criticising the state government for not including a technical report.

West Bengal Governor sends 'Aparajita' anti-rape bill to President Murmu for consideration

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose referred the newly passed anti-rape bull to President Droupadi Murmu for consideration on Friday. The development came a day after the top official criticised the Mamata Banerjee-led administration for "failing to send" the necessary technical report along with the Bill.

“Governor has pointed out the omissions and commissions in the hurriedly passed Bill…He pointed out the glaring defects and lapses in the Bill and advised govt to do their homework instead of going in for knee jerk responses," read an excerpt from the update shared by the Raj Bhavan on X.

The Bill now joins similar documents created by Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Arunachal Pradesh that are currently pending with President Murmu.

(With inputs from agencies)

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.