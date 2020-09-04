West Bengal govt allows banks to function on Saturdays amid COVID-19 outbreak

Considering the COVID-19 situation in the state, the West Bengal government on Friday allowed the banks to function on Saturdays. On July 20, the Mamata Banerjee -led government suspended operation of banks on Saturdays in the eastern state. It must be noted the bank branches remain closed on 2nd and 4th Saturday of every month, according to the Reserve Bank of India's guidelines.

"Now, in consideration of the current COVID-19 situation and the relaxation in different activities permitted by government outside the containment zones, it has been decided to rescind the effect of the aforesaid Notification (No 2259 F(P2) dated 20.07.2020) with immediate effect thereby allowing all the bank branches to work on Saturdays henceforth excepting the 2nd and 4th Saturday which had so long been observed as holidays of banks prior to issuance of the Notification dated 20.07.2020," the West Bengal government said in a statement on Friday.

West Bengal government earlier extended the lockdown in the containment zones till September 30. There will be a complete lockdown in the state on September 7, September 11 and September 12. Following the Unlock 4 guidelines issued by the ministry of home affairs, West Bengal government earlier said that the educational institutions — school, colleges, coaching centres — will remain closed till the end of this month. Cinema halls will also be shut till September-end. So are swimming pools and entertainment parks.

Open air theaters are allowed from September 21. However, the permission must be obtained from the local authorities. The state government also permitted the metro rails to commence in a limited manner from September 8. The necessary COVID-19 related norms must be strictly followed.

More than 1.71 lakh people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the state since the outbreak. The total number of active coronavirus cases increased to 24,039. The coronavirus death toll also climbed to 3,394, according to the date released by ministry of family and welfare. The COVID-19 recovery rate in West Bengal rose to 84.02 per cent on Thursday. A total of 1,44,248 people so far recovered from the disease in the state.

