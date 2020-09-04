West Bengal govt allows banks to function on Saturdays amid COVID-19 outbreak

"Now, in consideration of the current COVID-19 situation and the relaxation in different activities permitted by government outside the containment zones, it has been decided to rescind the effect of the aforesaid Notification (No 2259 F(P2) dated 20.07.2020) with immediate effect thereby allowing all the bank branches to work on Saturdays henceforth excepting the 2nd and 4th Saturday which had so long been observed as holidays of banks prior to issuance of the Notification dated 20.07.2020," the West Bengal government said in a statement on Friday.