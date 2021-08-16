The West Bengal government on Monday announced additional relaxations in the state from Tuesday amidst the Covid-related restrictions already in place.

The state government has allowed the opening of museums, including ASI protected monuments and entertainment parks, with not more than 50% of capacity at a time and the compliance of Covid appropriate behaviour and protocols from 17 August.

The Bengal government has allowed all shops and business establishments including bars and restaurants to remain open till usual working hours but not beyond 10.30 pm.

The relaxation came into effect from Monday. The state administration had last week extended the existing coronavirus restrictions till 31 August but reduced night curfew timings by two hours, imposing it from 11 pm to 5 am.

It allowed outdoor government programmes with strict adherence to Covid protocols. The state administration also permitted theatres, auditoria and open air theatres to operate with not more than 50 per cent of their respective seating capacities.

"Stadiums and swimming pools may remain open with 50 per cent of their respective at a time," the order stated.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had announced the extension of coronavirus curbs along with night curfew relaxations earlier on Thursday. A decision in this regard was taken following a review of the prevailing situation by the executive committee of the state disaster management authority.

Meanwhile, West Bengal's coronavirus death toll climbed to 18,303 on Sunday after 12 more patients succumbed to the virus, while 673 fresh cases pushed the tally to 15,38,563, a health department bulletin said.

The state now has 10,030 active cases, and 15,10,230 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 709 since Saturday.

North 24 Parganas district reported the highest number of single-day deaths at three, followed by two each in Kolkata, Howrah and Nadia, it said.

The fresh cases include 85 from North 24 Parganas, 77 in Kolkata and 71 in Darjeeling.

Altogether, 1,63,87,157 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in West Bengal thus far, the bulletin added.

