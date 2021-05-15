A day after West Bengal logged its highest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases, the government on Saturday announced a complete lockdown in the state, starting Sunday.

The restrictions will be in place between 16 and 30 May.

Whats's allowed, what's not

Under the new rules, all government and private offices will remain closed, except emergency services. In addition to this, intra-state bus services, metro, ferry service, gyms, cinema halls, salons and swimming pools have also been ordered shut.

All markets and retailers are allowed to function only between 7 am and 10 am.

"Movement of all private vehicles, taxi and auto will be suspended from tomorrow. Schools will also remain closed," said the state chief secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay.

"All outdoor activities, except emergency needs, will be prohibited from 9 pm till 5 am in the wake of the surge in Covid-19 cases," he added.

Further, all academic, cultural, administrative, political and religious gathering will also remain prohibited. Not more than 50 people will be allowed in wedding functions.

Parks, zoos and sanctuaries will also remain shut in the duration.

The decision comes in the backdrop of the state registering 20,846 fresh Covid-19 cases on Friday, taking the tally to 10,94,802.

The toll rose to 12,993 after 136 more people, including five eminent doctors, succumbed to the infection.

Previous announcements

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier this week said that strict measures have been taken to control the spread of Covid-19 in the state, while also maintaining that a total lockdown, if imposed, will hamper the livelihood of people.

She further urged the central government to facilitate free-of-cost vaccination for all.

The CM further said that her government has sought three crore vaccine doses from the Centre for West Bengal, of which one crore will be distributed among private hospitals.

After the declaration of the state assembly results, the West Bengal government had announced a slew of 'stricter' Covid-19 restrictions, including making face masks mandatory and only 50% attendance in state government offices.

Banks in the state were operational between 10 am and 2 pm only.

Shopping complexes, gyms, cinema halls, beauty parlours were closed, while social/political gatherings were also prohibited.

