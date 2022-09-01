The chief minister also announced that civic volunteers, village police, home guards and civil defence personnel will be eligible for promotion and relaxation will be given in the upper age limit up to 35 years and in physical measurement during the promotion to the post of constables.
On the eve of state Police day, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced that the state government has decided to raise the upper age limit for recruitment of police constables from 27 years to 30 years.
This decision was taken to give relaxation to age and physical measurement in the appointment on compassionate grounds under the exempted category to the next of kin of the police personnel, she said.
Apart from this, the chief minister also announced that civic volunteers, village police, home guards and civil defence personnel will be eligible for promotion and relaxation will be given in the upper age limit up to 35 years and in physical measurement during the promotion to the post of constables.
She also announced promotion, uniform allowance, compensatory appointment for state police officials across many categories.
Many police personnel will be benefitted from this, she said.