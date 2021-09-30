In view of the festive season, the West Bengal government on Thursday announced that it has extended the ongoing Covid-19 restrictions till 30 October, 2021. Along with that, it has issued a new set of COVID-19 guidelines putting a restriction on the movement of people. However, vehicles movement between 11 pm to 5 am has been relaxed from October 10 to October 20.

Durga Puja will be celebrated from October 10 to 15, while Lakshmi Puja will be held on October 20.

"In continuation of the earlier order, restriction and relaxation measures as already in force stand extended up to October 30.... In view of the ensuing festive period the said restriction relating to movement of people and vehicles between 11 pm to 5 am is relaxed during October 10 to 20," the order reads.

The statement also said, all outdoor activities including movement of people is strictly prohibited between 11 pm to 5 am except for essential services.

“However, in view of the ensuing festive period the said restriction relating to movement of people and vehicle between 11 pm to 5 am is relaxed from October 10 to October 20."

Wearing masks, maintaining physical distance and health and hygiene protocols should be strictly followed.

Employers/ management of all offices, establishment and work places shall be responsible for provisioning of all COVID safety measures including regular sanitisation of workplace, vaccination of all employees and for compliance of stated directives and COVID appropriate norms. Work from home must be encouraged as far as possible and practical.

District administration, police, local authorities shall ensure strict compliance of stated directives.

The government, however, has decided not to allow local trains to run, though Metro Railway trains would continue to be operational. The order shall come into effect from October 1.

Meanwhile, West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 15,69,070 on Thursday as 749 more people tested positive for the infection, while 15 fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 18,793, a health bulletin said.

Four fresh fatalities were recorded in North 24 Parganas district, and three each in Kolkata and South 24 Parganas.

The state now has 7,570 active cases, while 15,42,707 people have been cured of the disease so far, including 744 in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate stood at 98.32 per cent.

