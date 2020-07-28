The domestic flight services from the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport in Kolkata were suspended in the wake of lockdown in the state. On the extension of flight cancellations on those days when the full lockdown is implemented in West Bengal, the official said the state government will take the final decision. "Most probably, it will be extended to all lockdown days. But the state government will make an announcement," the official added.