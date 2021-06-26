West Bengal govt forms 4-member expert committee to probe fake vaccination drive

The West Bengal government on Saturday formed a four-member expert committee to examine the effect of the fake COVID-19 vaccination in Kolkata and also to take corrective actions.

According to the Health and Family Welfare Department of the state, the expert committee will include Prof(Dr) Santanu Tnpathi of Calcutta School of Tropical Medicine (STM), Dr Jyotirmoy Pal of RG Kar Medical College, Dr Soumitra Ghosh and Dr GK Dhali of Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (IPGMER).

"The committee will submit its detailed report immediately," the statement said.

"The State Family Welfare Officer will do the necessary coordination in this regard. DHS, West Bengal will arrange for the detailed medical examination of the victims of this incident," it said.

The matter came to light Trinamool Congress MP Mimi Chakraborty claimed to have been duped by a person named Debanjan Deb at a Covid-19 vaccination drive organised by him in Kolkata.

Later, an SIT was formed by the police to investigate the matter. Debanjan Deb, who was impersonating as an IAS officer, has been arrested.

West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari had earlier wrote to Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan demanding a probe by Central agencies into the alleged Covid-19 vaccination fraud in Kolkata.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

