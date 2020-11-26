West Bengal govt health scheme expanded to include all

"If they (the Centre) want to fund Ayushman Bharat totally then let them do it. Why don't they do it," she added. Every family will be provided with one smart card to avail the benefits of 'Swasthya Sathi' in which all state-run hospitals as well as private hospitals in the state have been roped in, she added. The scheme was officially launched by Banerjee in December 2016 and is a basic health cover for secondary and tertiary care up to ₹five lakh per annum per family. "The health card will be issued against the name of the family, generally a woman. Families will be enrolled in the scheme once the government representatives start visiting every household in the state under the 'Duare Duare Poschimbongo Sarkar' (West Bengal government at your doorstep) scheme," she said. To state will have to bear an annual expense of ₹2,000 crore for the health scheme, she added.